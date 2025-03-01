Amitabh Bachchan's <i>'Gaye The, Waapis Aagaye'</i> Tweet Triggers Speculation On Trump-Zelensky Meeting

On Saturday morning, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a cryptic post that seemed to reference recent events at the White House. He wrote, "Gaye the, wapas aagaye (Went there but came back)." Many assumed the tweet was directly related to the situation, but its true meaning remains unclear, leaving followers to speculate.

As a result, Amitabh's social media followers began discussing the hint in his post, sharing their own interpretations and leaving intriguing comments on his X post. The tweet sparked a lively conversation among his followers, with many speculating about the possible context behind his message and offering their thoughts on what he could be referring to.

T 5302 - गये थे, वापस आ गये — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2025

One user commented, "This perfectly sums up the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump," adding, "Sir, Zelensky has returned to Ukraine after making the situation there worse during his time in America."

"Even Bachchan, sir, has more diplomatic skills than Zelensky. Even he can say things in a subtle manner," wrote another.

"Respect for Legend' Amitabh Bachchan, sir," commented another user.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Friday berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the war in Ukraine, accusing him of not showing gratitude after he challenged Vance on the question of diplomacy with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The argument in the Oval Office was broadcast globally. It led to the rest of Zelenskyy's White House visit being canceled and called into question how much the U.S. will still support Ukraine in its defense against Russia's 2022 invasion.