Amitabh Bachchan's 'Gibberish' Tweet Gets Hilarious Responses From Fans

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is super active on the microblogging site Twitter. The actor keeps his fans updated about his professional and personal milestones. On February 4, the actor posted on Twitter, and his fans were all ears. But Amitabh Bachchan's tweet left fans intrigued.

In his tweet 4548, the actor was floundering slightly for words. Big B wrote, "What to say, what to write," in Hindi and then wrote gibberish. Users on the micro-blogging platform had a gala time coming up with memes and jokes about the post.

Before we head to the meme fest, take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's tweet.

T 4548 - क्या कहें, क्या लिखें ; टें टें, भैया टें टें टें — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2023

One fan asked Big B if one of his grandchildren has hacked his account. "Whichsoever your grandchildren hacked your account, god saves literature."

Another user wrote, "Going to go out on a limb and guess this isn't Harivansh Rai Bachchan?"

The third user commented, "No matter how prolific, larger than life, articulate, genius etc. a person is, age catches up with all."

No matter how prolific, larger than life, articulate, genius etc. a person is, age catches up with all https://t.co/LsTDZYEY2L — Chickenlover (@Metchul_head) February 5, 2023

The fourth user wrote, "Tony Kakkar's new song lyrics."

Tony Kakkar's new song lyrics. 👇🏻 https://t.co/fjXFmZhlC0 — Prapti Buch (@i_m_prapti) February 4, 2023

"Late Harivansh Rai Bachchan's son," the fifth expressed.

Big B theek hona pukka 😁😁🤪 https://t.co/5yZ3Fwq6Bm — Amit 😊🙃 (@khurafatijaat07) February 5, 2023

Since being posted, the tweet has collected over 6,000 likes.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Vikas Bahl's Goodbye. His upcoming projects include the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone. Earlier, the late actor Rishi Kapoor was to star in the film.