A Very Happy New Year From The Bachchans. See How They Welcomed 2021

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights The Bachchans celebrated New Year's Eve at their house

Aishwarya and Big B posted pictures from the festivities

Big B too wished his Instafam with a cool selfie

Happy New Year, people! What could have been a possibly better way to start 2021 than some merry pictures? Bollywood's Bachchan family decided to celebrate New Year 's Eve at their Mumbai home, pictures from which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared on her Instagram profile on Thursday night. In the pictures, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen happily posing with her mother-in-law and Bollywood veteran Jaya Bachchan, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, her husband Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She added some more pictures of herself with daughter Aaradhya from the celebrations. "Love, peace and happiness god bless. Happy 2021," she captioned the post.

Take a look at the fun-filled pictures here:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's New Year greeting deserves a special mention. The 78-year-old actor stepped into 2021 looking uber-cool. That hat and those glasses - could he be more cool? Big B captioned the post: "Peace love and harmony 2021.Varsh nav, harsh nav, jeevan utkarsh nav."

Here's Amitabh Bachchan's post:

2020 was a mixed year for the Bachchans. In terms of work, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan entertained their fans with multiple projects. Abhishek Bachchan made his web debut with Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows. He also featured in Netflix film sLudo. Big B's fans got to see him in the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and Shoojit Sircar's film Gulabo Sitabo. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not have any film releases in 2020 but she kept her Instafam busy by sharing daughter Aaradhya's artworks and more from their lockdown diaries. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also beat COVID-19 last year.