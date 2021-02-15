Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Valentine - 'Darling Angel' Aaradhya

On Valentine's Day, Aishwarya shared this photo (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram posts are incomplete without her daughter Aaradhya, who is all of 9 years old. Hence, it wasn't surprising when Aaradhya made an appearance on Aishwarya's Valentine's Day post. Aishwarya checked into Instagram late night on February 14 and shared glimpses of her Valentine's Day celebrations. Sharing a selfie with Aaradhya, the 47-year-old actress dedicated a heartwarming note to her daughter: "Love you eternally, infinitely and unconditionally, my darling angel Aaradhya." In another photo, Aishwarya shared a glimpse of the Valentine-themed cake they had as part of the celebrations:

Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's valentine - daughter Aaradhya:

Aishwarya is a woman of a few words and lets her Instagram posts do the talking. On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, she shared a family photo of the three of them and wrote: "Happy and love always." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007 and Aaradhya was born to the couple in 2011.

Aaradhya also featured in Aishwarya's New Year greeting, which was actually a priceless moment from the Bachchans' New Year party at home: "Love, peace and happiness god bless. happy 2021," wrote Aishwarya.

On Aaradhya's birthday last year, Aishwarya's birthday post for her read: "Happiest 9th birthday the absolute love of my life, my darling angel Aaradhya. I love you eternally, infinitely and unconditionally...Forever and beyond... god bless you and I thank God every breath I take for you in my life. Love, love love you."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus last year and recovered in a few weeks. Last seen in Fanney Khan, Aishwarya will reunite with Abhishek Bachchan on the big screen for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. Aishwarya is also part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan.