Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday Wish For Husband Abhishek Bachchan Is All About Love

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights "Happy and love always," wrote Aishwarya

In the photo, Aaradhya looks pretty in a pink outfit

Abhishek Bachchan can be seen sporting a green hoodie

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday wish for her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, arrived a little late on Friday but it was worth the wait. The actress picked a heartwarming picture of herself, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya and shared it with a sweet note on Instagram. "Happy and love always," she wrote in the caption. In the photo, Aaradhya looks pretty in a pink outfit while Abhishek Bachchan can be seen sporting a green hoodie. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's smile, needless to say, won the hearts of her fans. Abhishek celebrated his 45th birthday on Friday. Check out Aishwarya's special post for him:

Loved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post for the birthday boy? Abhishek also received birthday greetings from his family and friends such as dad Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, to name a few.

Meanwhile, check out what Aishwarya shared on her husband's birthday last year:

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Her next project is Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun, in which she will co-star with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya is also part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan.

Abhishek Bachchan has featured in several films like Refugee, Guru, Raavan, Bunty Aur Babli, Manmarziyaan, Delhi-6, Dus and the Dhoom series among others. He was last seen in Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu. He has two projects lined up - biographical movie The Big Bull, which will release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, and crime thriller Bob Biswas.