Inside Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday Festivities With Aaradhya, Aishwarya, Jaya And Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan with his family. (Image courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights Abhishek Bachchan turned 44-years-old on Wednesday

Aishwarya posted pictures from Abhishek's birthday on Instagram

The actor was last seen in Manmarziyaan

Happy Birthday, Abhishek Bachchan! The actor kick-started his 44th birthday celebrations along with his family, a sneak peak of which was shared by his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her Instagram profile. On Tuesday night, the Guru actress posted a picture on her Instagram profile, which features her along with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya and of course, the birthday boy. The family of five can be seen smiling with all their hearts in the photograph. Aishwarya added a couple of emojis to the post.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post here:

Meanwhile, another heartfelt wish came on behalf of Aaradhya. On her Instagram profile, Aishwarya shared a lovely picture, featuring Abhishek and Aaradhya and she captioned it: "Happy Birthday Baby - Papa. Love always." Abhishek Bachchan replied by dropping a few heart emojis in the comments section.

This is the post we are talking about:

Shweta Bachchan Nanda posted a lovely birthday greeting for her brother on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two."

Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan, has a busy line-up of films, which includes The Big Bull, Ludo and a standalone film on Bob Biswas, a character that was introduced in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 film Kahaani. The film is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Gulab Jamun, which will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.