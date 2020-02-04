Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Look Just Too Cute In This Pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Having a dull day? Don't worry guys. This adorable photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya will definitely bring a smile on your face. Our Tuesday just got better as we chanced upon a photograph of the actress and her daughter, which happens to be from Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding (more on that later). In the picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning in an embroidered ivory anarkali by designer labels Falguni Shane Peacock while Aaradhya looks adorable in a red-and-silver gown. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actress picked a heart emoticon for the caption. Check out the photo here:

Along with Aishwarya and Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding on Monday. Several other celebrities such as Dimple Kapadia, her daughter Twinkle Khanna, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Kiara Advani among others were also spotted at the celebrations.

Coming back to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya, the actress frequently shares pictures of her daughter on social media. Remember Aishwarya's Christmas special post, which also featured her late father Krishnaraj Rai. If not, take a look:

On Aaradhya's eighth birthday, Aishwarya shared a photo of the little munchkin and wrote: "My world, love you infinitely."

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, in which she co-starred with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She has also dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen with Abhishek in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Gulab Jamun.