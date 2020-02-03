Bachchans, Kapoors And Others Lead Celeb Roll Call At Armaan Jain And Anissa Malhotra's Wedding. See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan at the wedding.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding is surely one starry affair, what with biggest celebrities of Bollywood and the Kapoor clan (of course) attending his wedding. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma wouldn't have missed their cousin's big day for the world. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, the Ambanis, Saif Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, along with daughter Shanaya led the celeb roll-call at Armaan Jain's wedding, which is being held at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt on Monday night.

Kareena and Karisma photographed at the wedding.

We got a glimpse of the groom, who opted for an off-white outfit for his big day.

For the wedding, Kareena picked a bright yellow saree from the shelves of Nikasha's couture. The actress accessorised her look with statement earrings and immaculately tied her hair in a bun. Taimur Ali Khan wore a traditional outfit to his uncle's wedding.

Karisma Kapoor looked pretty in a pink saree.

Nita Ambani was accompanied by her daughter Isha.

Tara Sutaria opted for a pastel lehenga.

Sanjay Kapoor was accompanied by daughter Shanaya and wife Maheep Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also received an invite.

A video of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur dancing at Armaan Jain's baaraat has been spreading like wild fire on social media. Take a look at the viral video here:

Armaan Jain popped the question to his long-time girlfriend Anissa at an intimate get-together in July, last year. Armaan Jain's cousin Karisma Kapoor was the first one to congratulate the couple on Instagram - she shared a few glimpses on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "Congratulations to my favourite cuties."

Armaan Jain, the son of Reema Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) and Manoj Jain, made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, which did not fare well at the box office.