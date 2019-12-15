Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma And Other Kapoors At Armaan Jain's Roka. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at Armaan Jain's roka.

Highlights Kiara Advani also attended the roka ceremony on Saturday

Armaan Jain and Anissa got engaged in July this year

Armaan made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil

It was a big day for the members of the Kapoor family as they came together to celebrate Armaan Jain's (Reema Jain's son) roka to Anissa Malhotra. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma wouldn't have missed their cousin's big day for the world. Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Kiara Advani were also present at the roka ceremony. Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in a red Raghavendra Rathore ensemble. Saif Ali Khan complemented her in a white kurta pyjama set. Karisma Kapoor opted for a pristine white outfit.

See the pictures from Armaan Jain's roka ceremony here:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor at Armaan Jain's roka.

Saif and Kareena photographed together.

Karisma Kapoor photographed at the roka.

For his special day, Armaan picked a white outfit and his fiancée Anissa picked a soft pink lehenga.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

Rishi Kapoor picked a purple suit and Neetu Kapoor complemented him in a traditional green outfit.

Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor.

Kiara Advani looked lovely in a pink saree.

Kiara Advani was also present.

Randhir Kapoor happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Randhir Kapoor at the roka ceremony.

Armaan Jain popped the question to his long-time girlfriend Anissa in an intimate get-together earlier this year. Armaan Jain's cousin Karisma Kapoor was the first one to congratulate the couple on Instagram - she shared a few glimpses on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "Congratulations to my favourite cuties."

Arman Jain, the son of Reema Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) and Manoj Jain, made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, which did not fare well at the box office.