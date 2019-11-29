Just A Page Out Of Armaan Jain And Anissa Malhotra's 'Wedding Story'

We spotted a dreamy photo of Armaan Jain and fiancee Anissa Malhotra on the actor's Instagram, which came with the caption: "Better when we're together." Though Armaan Jain mentioned something like the term "wedding storytelling" in his post, the photo is a glimpse of an emotional moment from a pre-wedding photoshoot but nothing can be said for certain. Armaan is all suited up while Anissa looks spectacular in a floor-sweeping ensemble as they share a loved-up moment on a swing. Thanking the photographer for capturing the perfect click, Armaan Jain wrote: "Thank you Sam and Ekta. Truly killed it with your real and honest approach towards wedding storytelling."
Here's bringing you just a leaf out of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's "wedding story":
Earlier in July, Armaan Jain and his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra trended a great deal for their engagement party. Armaan popped the question to Anissa Malhotra and she said "yes" at a surprise terrace party. Armaan Jain posted this adorable note dedicated to his fiancee: "The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous...when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb."
The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous...when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb... Everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind...I finally realized what my yoga teacher said when he meant go blank and be in the moment... As I walked you, my most beautiful @anissamalhotra , down the aisle and went onto my knees, my heart was pounding, my mouth was dry, everything was hazy and I felt an inexplicable emotion like I did when I first met you...We've come a long way Jaan... fought all the odds come rain come storm (literally ) Thank you for being my backbone, pillar of strength and sticking with me through thick and thin... YOU are the woman of my dreams and I am the luckiest man alive! None of this would be possible without our generous parents, our adorable Cupid @aadarjain who introduced US and all our extended family i.e. our friends who were a part of yesterday and more importantly, an integral part of our beautiful journey in the last 7 years. My Armaan was to be with my Anissa forever and you said YES. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you... Love you
Armaan's cousin Karisma Kapoor also shared updates with us on Instagram. "Congratulations to my favourite cuties," she had captioned the photo. Kareena, Ranbir and Riddhima are also cousins of Armaan, who, however, were not spotted at the party.
Anissa Malhotra is a Mumbai-based fashion blogger and marketing consultant. She often features in adorable posts on Armaan Jain's Instagram.
Armaan Jain, son of Rima (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) and Manoj Jain, tried his stint at acting with Bollywood debut Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, which failed to make a mark at the box office. Armaan Jain hasn't featured in any film after that. Kareena, Karisma and Ranbir Kapoor are his cousins. Armaan Jain's brother Aadar Jain stepped into Bollywood with 2017 musical drama Qaidi Band.