Just A Page Out Of Armaan Jain And Anissa Malhotra's 'Wedding Story'

Armaan Jain shared this loved-up photo (courtesy therealarmaanjain)

We spotted a dreamy photo of Armaan Jain and fiancee Anissa Malhotra on the actor's Instagram, which came with the caption: "Better when we're together." Though Armaan Jain mentioned something like the term "wedding storytelling" in his post, the photo is a glimpse of an emotional moment from a pre-wedding photoshoot but nothing can be said for certain. Armaan is all suited up while Anissa looks spectacular in a floor-sweeping ensemble as they share a loved-up moment on a swing. Thanking the photographer for capturing the perfect click, Armaan Jain wrote: "Thank you Sam and Ekta. Truly killed it with your real and honest approach towards wedding storytelling."

Here's bringing you just a leaf out of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's "wedding story":

Earlier in July, Armaan Jain and his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra trended a great deal for their engagement party. Armaan popped the question to Anissa Malhotra and she said "yes" at a surprise terrace party. Armaan Jain posted this adorable note dedicated to his fiancee: "The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous...when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb."

Armaan's cousin Karisma Kapoor also shared updates with us on Instagram. "Congratulations to my favourite cuties," she had captioned the photo. Kareena, Ranbir and Riddhima are also cousins of Armaan, who, however, were not spotted at the party.

Screenshot of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story

Screenshot of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story

Screenshot of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story

Anissa Malhotra is a Mumbai-based fashion blogger and marketing consultant. She often features in adorable posts on Armaan Jain's Instagram.

Armaan Jain, son of Rima (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) and Manoj Jain, tried his stint at acting with Bollywood debut Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, which failed to make a mark at the box office. Armaan Jain hasn't featured in any film after that. Kareena, Karisma and Ranbir Kapoor are his cousins. Armaan Jain's brother Aadar Jain stepped into Bollywood with 2017 musical drama Qaidi Band.