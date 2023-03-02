Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Navya Naveli's Candid Moments In Anissa Malhotra's Baby Shower Video

A still from the video. (courtesy: stylebyanissa)

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra are all set to welcome their baby soon. Last month, the couple hosted a Godh Bharai (baby shows) ceremony at their residence in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda, among others. Now, Anissa has offered a sneak peek into the ceremony. However, what grabbed our attention was Alia, Kareena, Neetu Kapoor and Navya Naveli's beautiful candid moments. The video opens with Rita Jain blessing soon-to-be parents.

In the next few frames, we see Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda flashing their million-dollar smiles. Alia looks beautiful in a green ensemble with mangtika. Kareena keeps it simple in a pastel salwar-kameez set. Neetu Kapoor opts for a white ensemble, while Navya looks pretty in a yellow salwar-kameez set. The video also features Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor and cousin sister Nitasha Nanda.

Sharing the post, Anissa Malhotra captioned it as, "1 + 1 = 3 (butterfly, pregnant woman, and blue heart emoticons) Surrounding by my closest friends and family."

Take a look below:



Last month, Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor shared pictures of Anissa Malhotra's baby shower ceremony on their Instagram stories. The pictures also featured Tina Ambani, who is a close friend of Rima Jain.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Jain got married in February 2020.

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, both have busy schedules this year. Kareena has several movies lined up, such as The Crew and The Devotion Of Suspect X. On the other hand, Alia has Heart Of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.