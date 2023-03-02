Viral: Kiara Advani With Bridesmaids Isha Ambani, Anissa Malhotra In Pic From Her Sangeet

Kiara Advani with Isha Ambani and Anissa Malhotra. (courtesy: btownreport)

A picture from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's sangeet ceremony recently went viral. The picture features Kiara with her bridesmaids Isha Ambani and Anissa Malhotra. In the picture shared by multiple fan pages, the trio can be seen happily posing together. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace (Rajasthan) last month. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together.

See the viral picture here:

Earlier, Kiara Advani shared these stunning pictures from her and Sidharth Malhotra's sangeet. "Something about that night... Something really special," she captioned the post.

On Valentine's Day, Kiara shared these pictures and she wrote: "Pyaar ka rang chada hai (covered in the colour of love)."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram, wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in an untitled project. She will also star with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sidharth Malhotra started his career as a model and later made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Before his debut, he worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. Sidharth Malhotra is a star of films like Shershaah, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan, Kapoor And Sons, A Gentleman and Baar Baar Dekho, to name a few.