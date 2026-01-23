Basant Panchami 2026: Rituals And Significance Of Saraswati Puja

- Basant Panchami welcomes spring and honors Goddess Saraswati for knowledge and art
- In 2026, Basant Panchami falls on 23 January with puja from 7:13 am to 12:33 pm
- Devotees wear yellow or white, observe fasts, decorate homes, and offer sweets and fruits
Basant Panchami is a colourful and joyful festival that welcomes the spring season in India. The day is known for bright colours, prayers, and hope for learning and creativity. It is mainly dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, who is worshipped for knowledge, wisdom, music, and art. Basant Panchami is also known as Vasant Panchami or Shri Panchami. This festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Magha, according to the Hindu calendar. In the year 2026, this festival falls on 23 January.
Auspicious Time Of Saraswati Puja
The best time to worship Goddess Saraswati is considered to be from 7:13 am to 12:33 pm on 23 January 2026.
Method Of Saraswati Puja At home
Devotees wake up early in the morning and take bath to purify themselves.
Traditional clothes of yellow or white colour are worn.
Students observe a short-term fast till the floral tributes are offered.
Houses are decorated with marigold flowers.
Rangoli is made from rice flour and water.
After the puja is over, sweets and fruits are distributed among the family and neighbours.
Religious significance Of Basant Panchami
This festival indicates the arrival of Rituraj spring. On this day, Mother Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, wisdom and intellect, is worshipped. Students, artists and people associated with music worship the Goddess for their progress and success.
Traditions Prevalent In India
Wearing yellow coloured clothes is the main feature of this festival.
Traditional sweets like saffron halwa and boondi laddu are made.
Kite flying has special significance in many areas of North India.
Saraswati Puja is celebrated with utmost reverence and devotion in Bengal, Odisha and Assam.
Necessary instructions related to puja
It is considered auspicious to wear yellow, white or bright colored clothes during puja.
Black and red colored clothes should be avoided.
While worshiping, it is best to face east or north.
2.5 hours before sunrise or 2.5 hours before sunset are considered extremely auspicious and positive times for worship.
