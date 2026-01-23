Basant Panchami 2026: Rituals And Significance Of Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami is a colourful and joyful festival that welcomes the spring season in India. The day is known for bright colours, prayers, and hope for learning and creativity. It is mainly dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, who is worshipped for knowledge, wisdom, music, and art. Basant Panchami is also known as Vasant Panchami or Shri Panchami. This festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Magha, according to the Hindu calendar. In the year 2026, this festival falls on 23 January.

Auspicious Time Of Saraswati Puja

The best time to worship Goddess Saraswati is considered to be from 7:13 am to 12:33 pm on 23 January 2026.

Method Of Saraswati Puja At home

Devotees wake up early in the morning and take bath to purify themselves.

Traditional clothes of yellow or white colour are worn.

Students observe a short-term fast till the floral tributes are offered.

Houses are decorated with marigold flowers.

Rangoli is made from rice flour and water.

After the puja is over, sweets and fruits are distributed among the family and neighbours.

Religious significance Of Basant Panchami

This festival indicates the arrival of Rituraj spring. On this day, Mother Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, wisdom and intellect, is worshipped. Students, artists and people associated with music worship the Goddess for their progress and success.

Traditions Prevalent In India