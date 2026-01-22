Basant Panchami 2026: Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share On Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami 2026: Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami or Shri Panchami, is one of the most vibrant festivals in India. The auspicious day is celebrated on the first day of spring, which is the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha. This year, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 23, marking the arrival of spring. Central to the observance of Basant Panchami is the worship of Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, arts, and wisdom.

It's a day to seek blessings for knowledge, wisdom, and creative expression. Students, artists, and musicians worship Goddess Saraswati to excel in their fields. Schools, colleges, and temples organise special prayers and cultural programs, while students seek divine blessings for academic success.

Wearing yellow attire and preparing traditional sweets like Kesari Halwa and Boondi Ladoo are integral parts of the celebrations. In North India, kite flying is a popular tradition, while in Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, Saraswati Puja is observed with great devotion.

On Saraswati Puja, share wishes, messages on Facebook, and mantras, stotras, and vandana with your friends and family members.

Basant Panchami 2026 Wishes and Messages

-May Goddess Saraswati's divine blessings give you success in life. Happy Basant Panchami!

-Warm wishes to you and your family on Saraswati Puja. Let there be light, love and peace. Happy Basant Panchami!

-May the festival of Basant Panchami bring prosperity, joy, and a fresh start to your life. Wishing you a blessed Saraswati Puja!

-Let the yellow hues of Basant Panchami brighten your life with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Saraswati Puja!

-At the end of the dark road of evil, may there be the soothing amber glow of knowledge and Maa Saraswati's blessings. Happy Basant Panchami.

-Pray that Goddess Saraswati showers you with wealth of knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami!

-With the blessings of Maa Saraswati, may you succeed in eliminating darkness from your life. Happy Basant Panchami!

-Spring is in air and fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm wishes on Basant Panchami!

-Wishing you clarity of mind, purity of soul, and success in every endeavour this Basant Panchami.

-Let learning become your lifelong strength. Happy Basant Panchami!

-May Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, language, music and arts bless you and your family. Happy Basant Panchami!

-On this Basant Panchami, may Maa saraswati banish the evils of ignorance. Happy Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami: Saraswati mantra

Shuklam Brahmavichara Sara, Parmamadyam Jagadvyapineem

Veena Pustaka Dharineema Bhayadam Jadyandhakarapaham

Haste Sphatikamalikam Vidadhateem Padmasane Samsthitam

Vande Tam Parmeshvareem Bhagwateem Buddhipradam Sharadam

Happy Basant Panchami, Saraswati vandana