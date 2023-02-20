Kareena Kapoor, Tina Ambani At 'Gorgeous Mama-To-Be' Anissa Malhotra's Godh Bharai

Image shared by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra Jain are super excited to welcome “baby Jain” to the world. The couple, on Sunday, marked the Godh Bharai (baby shower) ceremony. To make the day a memorable one, the Kapoors and Jains came under one roof and blessed the couple. Actress Kareena Kapoor, who is Armaan's cousin, has shared a picture with Anissa and wrote, “With the gorgeous mamma to be.” Kareena has also added a red heart emoji to the post. Anissa looks stunning in a royal blue saree with silver work. Oh, and, we just can't miss Kareena's oh-so-amazing salwar-kameez set.

Neetu Kapoorhas also dropped snippets from the Godh Bharai ceremony on Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture with Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda and Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Anissa Malhotra Jain, Godh Bharai. God Bless.”

Neetu Kapoor has also dropped snippets from the Godh Bharai ceremony on Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture with Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda and Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Anissa Malhotra Jain, Godh Bharai. God Bless."

In the next pic, Neetu Kapoor and Tina Ambani are seen sitting on a couch with their friends. The text attached to the post read, "Godh Bharai". The actress has added a star-struck emoji to it.

Wait, there is more. Actress Alia Bhatt was also part of the festivities. In the pictures shared by Nitasha Nanda on Instagram Stories, we can see Alia posing for the picture-perfect frame.

Here are some more pictures from Anissa Malhotra Jain's Godh Bharai ceremony.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Jain got married in 2020. The couple always give major goals. On Anissa's birthday, Armaan wrote a love-filled note for his “Jaan”. Along with a set of two pictures, he wrote, “Happy Birthday my Jaan Anissa !! We met today 11 years ago and you truly are the miracle in my life … Everything is so easy and effortless with you, feels like we met only 11 days ago, time really flies … Truly wish countless lifetimes together however ‘filmy' that may sound! Nothing I say can do justice to what I feel … I love you so so much !! And this year even more so -to getting wiser and older together forever.”

