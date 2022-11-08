Karisma Kapoor Went To A Wedding In Monaco. It Was A Mini Fam-Jam - See Pics

Karisma Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor recently shared a few pictures from a wedding in Monaco, which she attended with her cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain. On Monday, the actor shared a few pictures of herself on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, Karisma can be seen wearing a black gown and posing with her cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain. The picture also featured Armaan's wife Anissa. In one of the pictures, Karisma can also seen posing with celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The actor also shared a video along with the many pictures. In the video, Karisma can be seen dancing with Anissa. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Memories of Monaco." Her caption was accompanied by the hashtags Crew Love, Wedding Diaries and Photo Dump.

Karisma's post caught the attention of her best friend Amrita Arora, who dropped a heart and fire emojis in the post's comment section.

Karisma's cousin Aadar Jain too reacted to the post and dropped hearts in the post's comments section.

Check out Karisma Kapoor's Monaco diaries here:

Just a few days ago, the actor had shared a set of pictures from London on Instagram, which also featured her sister Kareena Kapoor. Sharing the pictures, Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Ti's the season already." She added the hashtags Bonding Time and London to her caption.

Check out her post here:

Karisma Kapoor often shares pictures with her family on many occasions.

Check out her posts here:

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's 2018 film Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead role.