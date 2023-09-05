A Throwback Gold Featuring Sonam, Ranbir And Arjun Kapoor. Can You Spot Them In The Pic?

Armaan Jain shared this image. (Courtesy: ArmaanJain)

Bollywood celebrities often treat us to their throwback pictures. Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain dug out a throwback gold from his birthday album and shared it on his Instagram feed on Tuesday. The picture was taken at Armaan's "third or fourth" birthday party. The picture features Aadar Jain, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and others. For the unversed, Ranbir and Riddhima are late actor Rishi Kapoor's children. Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are Boney and Mona Kapoor's children. Sonam and Harshvardhan are Anil and Sunita Kapoor's children. Armaan and Aadar are Ranbir's aunt Reema Jain's sons. Zahan Kapoor is Sashi Kapoor's grandson. "One from the Archives ! I think my 3rd or 4th Birthday," wrote Armaan in his caption. Anshula Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "Too cute! But Sonam Didi trying to make Harsh smile is a vibe." Armaan replied to her, "Hahaha fully."

Take a look at the post here:

Arjun Kapoor re-shared the image on his Instagram story and wrote, "Major throwback and Ranbir being Ranbir..." Ranbir Kapoor can be seen playing pranks behind Arjun in the picture.

Ranbir and Arjun share close bonds. A few months back they went out for a movie date. They watched Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in Mumbai. The actors were dressed in their casual best.

An inside video from the theatre, shared by fan pages dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor. Take a look at the poste here:

Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the film Kuttey. He will next star in The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in another untitled project with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.