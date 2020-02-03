Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra's Sangeet Made Special By Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani And Others

Highlights
- Karisma Kapoor arrived with mom Babita
- Karisma was stunning in red
- Armaan Jain's parents patiently posed for the shutterbugs
Armaan Jain, son of Rima Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister), had a blast at his sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Armaan Jain and fiancee Anissa Malhotra got engaged last year. Their sangeet ceremony was attended by Armaan's cousin Karisma Kapoor, who arrived with her mother Babita. Karisma was stunning in a red salwar kameez. She patiently posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the venue. Actress Kiara Advani also checked into Armaan Jain's sangeet celebrations, looking gorgeous in a strappy kameez, worn with a lehenga. The groom-to-be's parents Rima Jain and Manoj Jain happily posed for the shutterbugs.
Also spotted at the sangeet was the Kapoors' close friend Tina Ambani, who was accompanied by husband Anil Ambani. Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi also joined the festivities.
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony over the weekend. Karisma filled up her Instagram with photos from the festivities. "Love our Indian traditions," she wrote while sharing photos with the groom-to-be.
Last week, the likes of Karisma Kapoor and Aadar Jain's rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria were spotted arriving at the Jains' Mumbai home for sangeet rehearsals. Also spotted was filmmaker Karan Johar.
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra announced their engagement in July last year with photos of their engagement party. Armaan popped the question to Anissa Malhotra and she said "yes" at a surprise terrace party and we had Karisma Kapoor share updates with us on Instagram. "Congratulations to my favourite cuties," she had captioned the photo. Armaan had shared this adorable post for fiancee Anissa.
The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous...when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb... Everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind...I finally realized what my yoga teacher said when he meant go blank and be in the moment... As I walked you, my most beautiful @anissamalhotra , down the aisle and went onto my knees, my heart was pounding, my mouth was dry, everything was hazy and I felt an inexplicable emotion like I did when I first met you...We've come a long way Jaan... fought all the odds come rain come storm (literally ) Thank you for being my backbone, pillar of strength and sticking with me through thick and thin... YOU are the woman of my dreams and I am the luckiest man alive! None of this would be possible without our generous parents, our adorable Cupid @aadarjain who introduced US and all our extended family i.e. our friends who were a part of yesterday and more importantly, an integral part of our beautiful journey in the last 7 years. My Armaan was to be with my Anissa forever and you said YES. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you... Love you
Armaan Jain made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, which remains his only film so far. Armaan Jain's brother Aadar Jain stepped into Bollywood with 2017 musical drama Qaidi Band.