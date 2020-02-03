Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra's Sangeet Made Special By Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani And Others

Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani at Armaan Jain's sangeet

Armaan Jain, son of Rima Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister), had a blast at his sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Armaan Jain and fiancee Anissa Malhotra got engaged last year. Their sangeet ceremony was attended by Armaan's cousin Karisma Kapoor, who arrived with her mother Babita. Karisma was stunning in a red salwar kameez. She patiently posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the venue. Actress Kiara Advani also checked into Armaan Jain's sangeet celebrations, looking gorgeous in a strappy kameez, worn with a lehenga. The groom-to-be's parents Rima Jain and Manoj Jain happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Also spotted at the sangeet was the Kapoors' close friend Tina Ambani, who was accompanied by husband Anil Ambani. Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi also joined the festivities.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony over the weekend. Karisma filled up her Instagram with photos from the festivities. "Love our Indian traditions," she wrote while sharing photos with the groom-to-be.

Last week, the likes of Karisma Kapoor and Aadar Jain's rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria were spotted arriving at the Jains' Mumbai home for sangeet rehearsals. Also spotted was filmmaker Karan Johar.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra announced their engagement in July last year with photos of their engagement party. Armaan popped the question to Anissa Malhotra and she said "yes" at a surprise terrace party and we had Karisma Kapoor share updates with us on Instagram. "Congratulations to my favourite cuties," she had captioned the photo. Armaan had shared this adorable post for fiancee Anissa.

Armaan Jain made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, which remains his only film so far. Armaan Jain's brother Aadar Jain stepped into Bollywood with 2017 musical drama Qaidi Band.