Karisma Kapoor Takes Us To Her Cousin Armaan Jain's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Armaan Jain's pre-wedding festivities have begun and thanks to his cousin and actress Karisma Kapoor, we got a glimpse of it. On Sunday, Karisma Kapoor posted a set of lovely pictures on her Instagram profile. In one of the picture, Karisma can be seen showing her hands with mehndi applied on them. In another picture, she can be seen posing along with her cousin Armaan Jain. The Biwi No 1 actress can be seen posing along with her family members in one of the pictures. Besides Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Tara Sutaria and Randhir Kapoor also attended the pre-wedding festivities on Saturday evening. Karisma Kapoor captioned her post: "Love our Indian traditions." She added the hashtags #mehndi #familyweddingand #familyfestivities to her post. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote in the comments section: "FOMO (fear of missing out)."

Check out Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Here are some more pictures from last night's function:

Karisma Kapoor photographed at Armaan Jain's house.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda photographed arriving at the event.

Tara Sutaria was photographed arriving.

Randhir Kapoor arriving at the ceremony.

We also got a glimpse of Suniel Shetty.

Boney Kapoor arriving at the ceremony.

Armaan Jain popped the question to his long-time girlfriend Anissa in an intimate get-together in July, last year. Armaan Jain's cousin Karisma Kapoor was the first one to congratulate the couple on Instagram - she shared a few glimpses on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "Congratulations to my favourite cuties."

Armaan Jain, the son of Reema Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) and Manoj Jain, made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, which did not fare well at the box office.

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in a special appearance in Aanand L Rai's Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan , Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. She will next be seen in ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.