When Kareena Kapoor Got Ready For Cousin Armaan Jain's Roka At The Bengaluru Airport

Did you know that Kareena Kapoor got ready for her cousin Armaan Jain's roka at the Bengaluru airport? Yes, you read that right. The 39-year-old actress has been trending incessantly ever since a video of her getting ready at the Bengaluru airport surfaced on social media. In the now viral video, which has been curated by several fan clubs on Instagram, Kareena can be seen getting her hair and make-up done at the airport, before attending Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's roka. "My new make-up room, the Bengaluru airport," Kareena says in the video as she gets her hair and make-up done.

On Saturday night, Kareena Kapoor attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's roka in Mumbai. Kareena picked a red and gold suit designed by Raghavendra Rathore for the night. She was accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan, who wore a white kurta-pyjama set.

Besides Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's roka.

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor, on the work front, the actress is currently busy with the promotional duties of Good Newwz, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actress also has Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Hindi Medium along with Irrfan Khan, in the pipeline. The actress was last seen in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Kareena currently hosts the talk show What Women Want season 2.