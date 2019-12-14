Kareena Kapoor On Being Compared To Younger Generation: 'That's Wrong, I Have Spent Two Decades In The Industry'

"I'm doing my own thing, happy in my own space," said Kareena Kapoor.

Highlights Kareena Kapoor opened up about being compared to younger generation

"I am content in whatever that's happening," she said

Kareena will next be seen in Good Newwz

Kareena Kapoor, who is all set to mesmerize her fans again with her upcoming film Good Newwz, said it's "wrong" that people compare her to younger generation as she has "spent two decades in the industry." The actress, in an interview to news agency PTI, expressed her thoughts out loud and stated that she wonders why people even make the comparison in the first place because she is "not a part of this generation." She told PTI: "After twenty years, one can still work, still be compared to the younger generation. I wonder why do they do that because I'm not a part of this generation or this race. But people always compare me with someone and I'm like, 'But why?' That's wrong. I have spent two decades in the industry, I'm doing my own thing, happy in my own space, and I am content in whatever that's happening."

Kareena Kapoor made her debut in the film industry with the 2000 film Refugee, in which she worked with Abhishek Bachchan. However, her breakthrough film was the 2001 historical drama Asoka. Post that, she went on to feature in blockbusters such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Chameli, Jab We Met, Dev, 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Udta Punjab.

Speaking about her film choices, Kareena said that she gets tempted by big movies. "Every time I want to do one small film, these big films come around and I get tempted to those. But still these (big films) like a Veere Di Wedding had something which was relevant to the millennial generation. That's a definite, conscious kind of thing. To do big films with a heart and in a millennial, contemporary kind of way," she told the news agency.

However, she added that there's a reason she agrees to do films like Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz. "We always speak of the bro-code, men having divorce, affairs, orgasms but we don't talk about women. I wanted to be a part of Veere... because of that. It's the same with Good Newwz. We have never addressed a topic about a couple wanting to have a child but maybe they can't have it so they opt for IVF-today that's an option - and turning it on its head by making it funny. It's a topic of today and done in a funny way, like one of those Adam Sandler (American actor) kind of movies," she said.

Her next film Good Newwz follows the story of two couples with the same surnames, whose decision to opt for in-vitro fertilisation goes awry. The film features Kareena-Akshay Kumar as one couple and Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh as another couple.

Talking about the film, Kareena said it's not a typical comedy where men have all the laughs at the expense of women. "There's a lot of male testosterone with Akshay and Diljit, but the women are the pivotal part of the film. Dipti's character is driving the film, she is the one who picks up the phone and tells him that she's ovulating and he needs to be there," she said and added: "That's how the film opens. That's how, probably, a millennial woman, who wants to have a child, will talk to her husband. That's the driving part of the film. It's the women's decisions which matter. This is a different comedy from the regular comedies you see."

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will release on December 27.