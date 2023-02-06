ICYMI: Aishwarya Rai's Birthday Wish For Husband Abhishek Bachchan Is Love, Actually

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has come up with an adorable birthday note for her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. He turned 47 on Sunday, February 5. To make the day a special one, Aishwarya has shared a solo pic of the birthday boy on Instagram. Her short and cute caption read, “Birthday love… today and forever, Baby.” The actress has also added pink heart and heart face emojis to jazz it up. Replying to the post, singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Happy happy birthday, Amitabh Bachchan.” Actress Saiyami Kher left a red heart in the comments section. Saiyami and Abhishek will share the screen space in R Balki's Ghoomer.

Now, take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love-filled post for her darling husband:

Abhishek Bachchan's niece Navya Naveli Nanda too didn't miss the chance to make this day a memorable one for her darling uncle. Navya picked some throwback moments featuring herself and Abhishek on Instagram Stories to mark the day. The text attached to the pics read, “Happy birthday to the best there is [red heart] I love you.” Read all about it here.

Abhishek Bachchan also received a heartwarming birthday wish from his Bol Bachchan co-star Ajay Devgn. The actor shared a still from the movie and wrote, “Never a dull moment with you around. Happy birthday, Abhishek Bachchan.”

Never a dull moment with you around. Happy birthday @juniorbachchan ❣️ pic.twitter.com/alc7h0egFh — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 5, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Ghoomer. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Ivanka Das. The film is bankrolled by Hope Productions. Ghoomer was announced on Abhishek's birthday last year. At that time, the actor shared a picture of the clapboard and wrote, “Can't ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent working. Ghoomer….Now spinning!”

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film was directed by Tushar Jalota.