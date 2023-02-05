Navya Nanda's Birthday Wish For Uncle Abhishek Bachchan Is A Blast From The Past

Navya Nanda with uncle Abhishek. (courtesy: navyananda)

It's Abhishek Bachchan's birthday today. The actor turns 47. To mark the special day, Navya Naveli Nanda has come up with the best birthday note for her mamu. She has picked some throwback moments featuring herself and the birthday boy. Along with the collage, Navya wrote, “Happy birthday to the best there is [red heart] I love you.” In the next slide, little Navya is seen standing next to Abhishek Bachchan at a red carpet event. This time, she used a bunch of emojis.

Screenshot of Navya Nanda's Instagram story.

Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda share an amazing bond. According to the actor, Navya is his “music partner.” On Navya's 25th birthday last year, Abhishek picked a blast-from-the-past moment featuring himself and little Navya on Instagram. The two are sharing a warm hug here. For the birthday note, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday to my music partner. Love you, Navya Naveli Nanda.” Navya too replied with a “love you” note for her uncle. Her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda said, “This is so cute. Best mamu ever.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda's social media exchange are a hit. When Navya shared a series of happy pictures from one of the festivities at home, Abhishek couldn't help but reply with a hugging face emoji. Oh, and, her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda found it “cute”.

When Navya Naveli Nanda won accolades for her podcast What The Hell Navya, Abhishek Bachchan couldn't stop himself from giving a shout out to his “Maggie”. He wrote, “Well done, Maggie.”

Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Ghoomer. The film is directed by R Balki. Abhishek and R Balki have previously collaborated for Paa. Ghoomer also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. Abhishek was last seen in Dasvi. Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam were also part of the film.