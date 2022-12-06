To Navya Nanda, Birthday Girl And 'Jedi,' Wishes From Mom Shweta And Uncle Abhishek

Abhishek with Navya in a throwback. (courtesy: bachchan)

Happy Birthday, Navya Naveli Nanda. She turns 25 today. To mark the special day, Shweta Bachchan Nanda has written a heartwarming note for her “darling daughter.” Along with a monochrome picture of Navya, Shweta said, “Happy birthday my darling girl. Quite simply- nothing makes sense without you. You are my compass, jedi and alarm clock!!! I love you.” Navya didn't miss this sweet gesture and replied with a “love you” note. Her uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan was among the first to drop a red heart under the post. Maheep Kapoor and Tillotama Shome followed suit. Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, “Happy birthday, Navya” and added a red heart to it. Casting director Shanoo Sharma said, “Happiness always, Navya Naveli Nanda.” Seema Kiran Sajdeh also shared a cute birthday note for Navya in the comments box.

Abhishek Bachchan has picked a major throwback moment from the family album to wish his “music partner”. Here, we see Abhishek and little Navya sharing a warm hug. The side note read, “Happy birthday to my music partner. Love you, Navya Naveli Nanda.” Replying to the post, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “This is so cute. Best mamu ever.” Navya left a “love you” note for her darling uncle. Bobby Deol, Abhishek's co-star in Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, picked a bunch of red hearts for the birthday girl. Maheep Kapoor didn't miss this oh-so-adorable post and dropped red hearts in the comments.

Not just family, Navya Naveli Nanda's friends have also made it a point to make her birthday a memorable one. Actress Ananya Panday pulled out a happy frame from their holiday dairies to mark the day. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Ananya wrote, “Happy Birthday to my cozy corner, my anchor, my mummy, my sous chef, my partner in everything. Love you the most, Navzu.”

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram stories.

Wishing Navya Naveli Nanda, a very happy birthday.