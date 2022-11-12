Suhana, Ananya Panday And Navya Naveli Nanda Share Adorable Posts For Birthday Boy Aryan Khan

Suhana Khan shared this image. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Aryan Khan is celebrating his 25th birthday today and we cannot get over the birthday posts shared by her sister Suhana or friends Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda. While for sister Suhana Khan, her brother is her "best friend", for Ananya Panday, the birthday boy is her "baby Aryan." Suhana Khan, on Saturday, posted an adorable picture of herself with her brother and their pet dog on her Instagram stories. Sharing the picture, Suhana wrote, "Happy birthday to my big brother and bestest friend," with a heart emoji. On the other hand, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda chose to post throwback pictures from their childhood to mark their friend's birthday.

Ananya Panday shared an adorable picture of "baby Aryan" on her Instagram story, which also featured the actor herself. Sharing this throwback gold, Ananya wrote, "Missing baby Aryan. Happy birthday to my first and forever best friend."

Navya Naveli Nanda too chose a throwback picture and it needed no caption other than just a "happy birthday." In the adorable picture, Aryan can be seen smiling in the cutest manner, while Navya can be seen busy eating.<,/p>

Check out their adorable birthday posts for Aryan Khan:

Aryan Khan is the oldest son of actor Shah Rukh Khan and celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan. Aryan Khan has two siblings Suhana and AbRam.

Suhana will be soon seen making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies.

Meanwhile, Aryan's friend Ananya Panday was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's film Liger, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Navya, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur. She recently released her podcast What The Hell Navya.