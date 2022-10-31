Pics: How Ananya Panday Celebrated Her Birthday With Aryan Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda And Others

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi pictured at Ananya Panday's birthday party

Ananya Panday, who turned a year older yesterday (October 30), celebrated her birthday with friends, including Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and others. The party was also attended by Ananya's Kho Gye Hum Kahan co-star and Navya's rumoured boyfriend, Siddhant Chaturvedi. For the celebrations, the birthday girl opted for a peach turtle neck bodycon dress and accessorized her look with a red bag. Shah Rukh Khan's son arrived in casuals at the party, while Siddhant added a blue and white jacket to his casual look. Sanaya looked pretty in a denim jumpsuit, while Navya looked beautiful in a black tank top paired with jeans and a blue jacket.

Ananya Panday also invited her Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra. Check out the pictures below:

Earlier that day, Ananya Panday stepped out of her house to celebrate the special day with the paparazzi. She cut her birthday cakes and happily posed for the shutterbugs. The actress looked beautiful in an all-red suit set and tied her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has been busy shooting for her upcoming films Kho Gye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Also, she will be seen in a special dance number with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey.