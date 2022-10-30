Sara-Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday Had This Much Fun At Halloween Party. See Inside Pics

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. (courtesy: janhvikapoor) (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Ananya Panday, Sara-Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and other celeb kids and actors, on Saturday, attended a Halloween party hosted by their friend Orhan Awatramani in Mumbai. While some arrived in a gothic look some others were dressed as their favourite characters. Recently, Janhvi and Sara shared pictures on their Instagram handles giving their fans a glimpse of their spooky party. Ananya looks stylish as Poo of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Kareena Kapoor played the role of Poo). Janhvi recreated Anjelica Huston's Morticia Addams look from the movie The Addams Family. She is looking stunning in an off-shoulder black bodycon ensemble with black lipstick. Sara, as usual, looks beautiful in a silver crop top and leather mini skirt.

Janhvi Kapoor shared several pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "boo," followed by a ghost emoticon. In the images, Janhvi can be seen posing with Orhan, Ananya and Sara. Check out the post below:

Sara shared the pictures on her Instagram stories. Her first post was dedicated to birthday girl Ananya Panday. Sharing an image, she wrote Happiest birthday to the funniest, prettiest and cutest girl. It's always a blast when you're around. Keep crackling you patakha.

She also shared a picture in which she is posing with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and host Orhan. Check out below:

Here have a look at more pictures:

Aryan Khan didn't pose for the paparazzi and directly entered the party venue. He can be seen in an all-black ensemble. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her film Mili, which is slated to release on November 4.