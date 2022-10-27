Janhvi And Anshula Kapoor In Candid Pics From Cousin Sonam's Diwali Party

Anshula with Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: anshulakapoor)

The Kapoors had a whole lot of fun at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Diwali bash on Monday. It was all about fun, dance, good food, festive outfits and “fixing” Anshula Kapoor's maang tika.. It was a night when Anshula's maang tika “decided it didn't want to stay” on her forehead. Guess who helped her fix the jewellery numerous times at the party? None other than Anshula's sister Janhvi Kapoor and actress Athiya Shetty. Not just once or twice, the actresses “tried fixing it (maang tika) 1,08,783 times and failed.” Anshula Kapoor also shared ROFL pictures of Janhvi and Athiya fixing her maang tika. She wrote, “T'was a night where my maang tika decided it didn't wanna stay on my forehead… Janhvi Kapoor and Athiya Shetty tried fixing it 1,08,783 times and failed… so pls enjoy this candid content. Good times.”

The hilarious photos quickly got reactions from Janhvi Kapoor and Athiya Shetty. “Mems and gems,” commented the Roohi actress with red heart icons. Athiya just dropped laughing icons. Fashion designer Nafisa Rachel William couldn't get enough of the second and third photographs. “Hahahahaha the second and the third photograph,” she commented.

See Anshula Kapoor's ROFL post here:

For the Diwali party, Anshula Kapoor had worn a green and peach lehenga from the shelves of Itrh.

Anshula Kapoor's maang tika also had a special mention in Janhvi Kapoor's Diwali celebrations post. The actress shared several pictures summing up her Diwali festivities on Instagram this week. They are from Sonam Kapoor and producer-writer Amritpal Singh's Diwali parties. In the comments section, Anshula wrote, “My maang tika and I love you” for pictures where she is seen hugging and smiling with Janhvi Kapoor.

Anshula Kapoor also shared a photo with sister Janhvi Kapoor. “Mine,” she wrote in the caption and added, “Missed you, Khushi Kapoor.”

Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are film producer Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018. Anshula Kapoor started an online fundraising platform called Fankind in 2019. Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor are both Bollywood actors, while Khushi will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies.