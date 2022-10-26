Boney Kapoor Hilariously Explains Why Harsh Varrdhan Is Missing From The 'Kapoor And Sons' Post

Boney Kapoor shared this family photo. (courtesy: boney.kapoor)

A quick glance through filmmaker Boney Kapoor's latest post and you will know why it is hard to match his sense of humour. It wouldn't be wrong to say that he should get the best caption award. His post will definitely crack you up. Boney Kapoor, on Tuesday, dropped a photo of the “Kapoor and sons” from Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party and accompanied it with a hilarious caption. The photo features Boney Kapoor posing with brothers Anil and Sanjay Kapoor, son Arjun, nephew Jahaan and mother Nirmal Kapoor. For Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan, who is MIA in the photo, Boney made a rib-tickling reference to his 1987 film Mr India in the caption. A quick recall - the film is directed by Shekhar Kapur, co-produced by Boney Kapoor and starred Anil Kapoor as street violinist Arun Verma, who turns invisible every time he uses a unique watch. The film also featured Boney Kapoor's late wife Sridevi.

Sharing the post, Boney Kapoor wrote, “Kapoor and sons, Harsh [Varrdhan Kapoor] is wearing Mr India's watch.” His hilarious caption left his daughter Anshula Kapoor, brother Sanjay and sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor in splits.

Eager to see Boney Kapoor's post? Take a look here:

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor might not be in the “Kapoor and sons” frame but he definitely was at his sister Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party. The actor also gave a sneak peek into his “Diwali fit” on Instagram. “You looked great,” commented Sonam Kapoor with a fiery icon.

Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party was sugar, spice and everything nice. A group photo of the Kapoors was also shared by Anshula Kapoor on social media. It also featured Maheep, Shanaya and Sunita Kapoor. “Happy Diwali,” read the caption.

Meanwhile, check out more photos from Sonam Kapoor's Diwali celebrations with her family and friends:

Screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor's next film Mili will release in theatres on November 4. It stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.