Diwali 2022: Sonam Kapoor And Husband Anand Ahuja Send Festive Greetings

Sonam with Anand Ahuja. (courtesy: anandahuja)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja sent festive greetings to their fans on social media on the occasion of Diwali. Anand Ahuja shared a beautifully curated video of wife Sonam Kapoor along with a couple of pictures from the festivities. Anand Ahuja captioned the post: "Every day phenomenal." In the comments section, Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Happy Diwali. I love you." Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, after dating for a couple of years, got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. They welcomed a son in August and named him Vayu. They had a star-studded wedding and reception. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

See the post shared by Anand Ahuja here:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed son Vayu in August this year. They announced the news of their baby's arrival in an Instagram post. The statement read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand."

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring her dad Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind.