Sonam Kapoor Left Husband Anand Ahuja 'Breathless And Speechless' With This Pic

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja never fail to give major couple goals. From leaving sweet notes under each other's posts to mushy pictures, the two are super adorable. Don't believe us? Rush straight to Sonam's Instagram timeline and check out her latest post. It is an oh-so-gorgeous picture of Sonam, and everyone, including Anand Ahuja, is “speechless”. Here, the focus is on Sonam's makeup. The actress has shared the mug shot with a peace emoji. Replying to the post, Anand Ahuja wrote, “Wow. Leaving me breathless and speechless always.” Actress Kubbra Sait has dropped a bunch of pink hearts under the post.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August. The couple, in a way, broke the Internet when they shared the first picture as a family of three last month. Introducing their little bundle of joy to the world, Sonam and Anand said, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. “

Sharing the meaning of the name, Vayu, the two added, “In Hindu scriptures, Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in April 2018.