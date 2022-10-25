Diwali 2022: Inside Pics From Sonam Kapoor's Party With Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan And Others

Pictures from Sonam Kapoor's party. (courtesy: sonamkapoor) (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, hosted a Diwali bash at their residence in Mumbai on Monday. It was their first Diwali after the birth of their son Vayu in August. The party was attended by their family and friends, including Arjun Kapoor, who arrived with girlfriend Malaika Arora, cousins Janhvi, Anshula and Shanaya Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal and others. For the occasion, Sonam opted for a white ensemble and accessorized her look with a pearl headpiece and earrings. Masaba Gupta shared a happy picture of Sonam and captioned it as "Pretty Sonam Kapoor"

Here have a look:

Tanya Ghavri, a fashion stylist, shared some inside pictures from the party on her Instagram stories. Check out the posts below:

Arjun Kapoor also shared two pictures on his Instagram stories, one featuring Varun Dhawan and the other with the couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Sharing a photo of Varun Dhawan, the actor wrote, "Bhediya in da (the) house... subtle as always!!!" Check out the post below:

Sharing a picture with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Arjun wrote, "Finally have a (blurry) picture with these 2". Check out the post below:

See more pictures from Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party below:

Sonam Kapoor shared pictures of her from Chotti Diwali celebrations (Diwali eve). In the caption, she wrote, "For Chotti"

Here have a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu on August 20 this year. Announcing the birth of their son, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle, the text in the video read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Here have a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 after dating for several years.