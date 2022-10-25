Diwali 2022: Amitabh Bachchan's Festivities With Abhishek, Aishwarya, Gauri Khan And Others

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya pictured in the city.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated Diwali with their family and friends on Monday. The party was attended by their son and daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, daughter and son-in-law, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, and granddaughters, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan, and friends Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl and Rima Jain with son Aadar Jain, to name a few. Amitabh Bachchan looked charming in his festive best. Abhishek looked dashing in a blue kurta paired with white pyjamas, while Aishwarya Rai looked gorgeous in a red kurta set. Their daughter Aaradhya looked cute in a light pink ensemble. On the other hand, Shweta and her daughter Navya twinned in a traditional yellow ensemble.

Here have a look at the pictures:

Gauri Khan arrived at the party with BFF and producer Karan Johar. Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl were also photographed in their traditional outfits.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher twinned in bright red ensembles. Their son, Sikander Kher, was also snapped with them in a yellow kurta set. Rima Jain, in a purple outfit, arrived with her son, Aadar Jain. Nikhil Nanda's sister Nitasha Nanda was also snapped at the party.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up to release his upcoming film Uunchai, co-starring Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 11.