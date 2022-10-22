Diwali 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar And Others Attend Anand Pandit's Party

Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol-Ajay Devgn and others were photographed at film producer Anand Pandit's Diwali party

New Delhi:

Bollywood continued with its week long Diwali festivities with film producer Anand Pandit's party on Saturday evening. The party started with Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan's entry. The megastar arrived in style. He was seen sporting a printed silk kurta and pajama. The next star to enter the party was Hrithik Roshan. Akshay Kumar too attended the party. The actor sported an all-white look. He looked dapper in white kurta set. The next to arrive at the party were Kajol and Ajay Devgn, the couple sported ethnic looks. Kajol looked pretty in a pink saree, meanwhile Ajay Devgn wore a blue kurta set. The others who attended the party were Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Sharman Joshi, Manoj Joshi and Sailesh Lodha among others. Before that Anand Pandit and his wife were seen greeting the media. The film producer also posed with his entire family for the camera.

Check out the pictures here:

Amitabh Bachchan attended Anand Pandit's party.

Big B greeted the media.

The megastar was clicked with the party's host Anand Pandit and his wife Roopa Pandit.

Hrithik Roshan also attended the party.

The actor posed for the shutterbugs.

Akshay Kumar looked dapper in white kurta set.

Kajol and Ajay posed together for the camera.

Manoj Bajpayee chose a green OOTD.  

The actor posed with the host of the party Anand Pandit.

Anupam Kher was pictured at the party.

Sharman Joshi was all smiles for the camera.

Manoj Joshi also was pictured at the party.

Shailesh Lodha posed for the cameras.

Anand Pandit is a film producer, distributor and a real estate developer. He owns a film studio Anand Pandit Motion Pictures that produces and distributes Bollywood films. Previously he has produced films such as Total Dhamaal, Missing, Sarkar 3 and the Great Grand Masti among others. He has also produced films like The Big Bull and Chehre. The latest film that he is associated with is Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

On Friday, actor Bhumi Pednekar hosted a Diwali party at her residence in Mumbai. Her party was attended by Shah Rukh Khan's kids - Suhana and Aryan Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Baghnani, Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao, Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor among others.

