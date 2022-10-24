Diwali 2022: Jaya Bachchan, Richa Chadha And Swara Bhasker In A Picture-Perfect Moment From A Party

Jaya Bachchan with Richa and Swara.(courtesy: alifazal)

Ali Fazal shared a set of pictures from the Diwali festivities at designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's party. The actor posted a couple of pictures from the party. Our favourite click, however, has to be the one in which veteran actor Jaya Bachchan can be seen smiling with all heart as she poses with Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker. Sharing the album, Ali Fazal captioned it: "Abu Sandeep - you all are class. Seldom we find love like this. I am so happy you chose us and we you. We couldn't have had our wedding any other way. Yeh silsila lamba chalega ab, aapko ab humein jhelna padega zindagi bhar. Hum nibhaane waalon mein se hain. Thank you for having us at home for Diwali. Jayaji, you are the sweetest. Thank you for your blessings. Swara we love you you know that."

Swipe to see photos shared by Ali Fazal here:

Jaya Bachchan married Amitabh Bachchan in June 1973 and they have featured together in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila, among many others. Jaya Bachchan appeared only in a handful of films after the birth of Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the 2016 film Ki And Ka.

Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.