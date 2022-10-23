Diwali 2022: Jaya Bachchan, Twinkle-Akshay, Ananya Panday And Other Stars Lit Up Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Party

Ananya Panday, Jaya Bachchan, and Twinkle-Akshay pictured at the party.

Bollywood celebs are busy attending Diwali parties hosted by their industry friends. On Saturday evening, ace-designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a Diwali bash in Mumbai. The party was attended by Jaya Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar, Shweta Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, Ritesh Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza, Sonali Bendre-Goldie Behl and other stars.

Jaya Bachchan looked beautiful in a white ensemble, while her daughter Shweta looked pretty in a pink traditional ensemble. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar looked adorable as they arrived at the party. Twinkle looked pretty in a pink saree, while Akshay looked dashing in a white kurta-pyjama.

Ananya Panday arrived with BFF Navya Naveli Nanda. Ananya looked stunning in a green lehenga, while Navya looked pretty in a blue anarkali. Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in a white ensemble. Nysa Devgan was also spotted arriving at the Diwali bash.

Anil Kapoor arrived with his wife, Sunita Kapoor, at designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's party. Karan Johar looked handsome in a yellow kurta. New mom Sonam Kapoor was also snapped arriving at the party venue.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl waved at the shutterbugs. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal looked adorable together as they happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside the party venue.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar were also spotted arriving with their sisters Shagun Pannu and Samiksha Pednekar, respectively. Swara Bhasker looked pretty in a white saree.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Diwali bash clashed with Ekta Kapoor and film producer Anand Pandit's Diwali party. Celebs like Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu and others attended all three parties.