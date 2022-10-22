Diwali 2022: Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty At Ekta Kapoor's Party

Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday at Ekta Kapoor's party.

Ekta Kapoor, who hosts Diwali parties for her friends from the film and TV industry every year, did it this year too. The first stars pictured at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party were her dad and veteran actor Jeetendra along with his Neeyat co-star and veteran actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was also pictured at the Diwali party. Ohers who attended Ekta Kapoor's party were Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Rhea Kapoor, sisters Shilpa and Shamita Shetty and Karishma Tanna among others. Maheep Kapoor, Arpita Khan and Karan Johar too attended the party. Ekta Kapoor has been busy attending Diwali parties all week - she was earlier pictured at Kriti Sanon's party. On Friday night, she attended a Diwali bash hosted by Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera.

See photos from the party here:

Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan at the party. Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan at the party. Rakkesh Roshan at the aprty. Ananya Panday wore a green lehenga. Disha Patani looked gorgeous in a red lehenga. Kriti Sanon was pictured at Ekta Kapoor's party. Shilpa Shetty posed with her sister Shamita Shetty. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the party.

Jeetendra, one of the top actors of the Seventies and Eighties, is best-known for his performance in films like Swarag Se Sundar, Jaal, Aisa Pyaar Kahan, The Burning Train, Locket, Sanjog, Yeh Desh, Aulad and Jaani Dushman.

Rakesh Roshan started his career as an actor in 1970 film Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani and followed it up films like Buniyaad, Khoobsurat, Kaamchor and Bhagwan Dada among others. He made his debut as director with 1987 film Khudgarz and also directed films like Khoon Bhari Maang, King Uncle, Koyala and Karan Arjun.

Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor, who own the production house Balaji Telefilms, have produced films like Dream Girl, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Udta Punjab, The Dirty Picture and Veere Di Wedding to name a few.

Ekta Kapoor is known for directing popular TV shows such as Hum Paanch, Kyonki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasturi among many others.