Post Goodbye Trailer Launch, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta And Ekta Kapoor Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

/rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta visited Lalbaugcha Raja.

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming movie Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. On Tuesday, Rashmika, along with her co-star Neena Gupta and producer Ekta Kapoor, visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai after the Goodbye trailer launch event in the city. The actress seeked the blessing of Lord Ganesh and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Rashmika, who will mark her Bollywood debut with the family comedy-drama, looked gorgeous in a traditional ensemble. On the other hand, Neena Gupta was seen in a yellow outfit.

Here have a look at the pictures of Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Ekta Kapoor:

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of Goodbye. Seeing the trailer, it seems the movie will take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie also stars Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta and Sahil Meta in pivotal roles.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "A part of our Goodbye baby is now yours... This one is special for so many reasons but for now I hope you and your family like this."

Here, watch the Goodbye trailer:

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch of Goodbye, the Pushpa actress recalled her first meeting with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She said, "I was standing and waiting for him, and Sir just walked in, crossed me and went. So I was like, 'ok, not now. This is not the time' because I was standing there, flashing a big smile... I thought he was thinking about the scene," news agency PTI quoted Rashmika as saying.

Rashmika added, "Then I went to him and told him, 'Hi sir, I am Rashmika and I will be playing your daughter'. I was so nervous, it is such a huge responsibility working with such big actors. He was so strict, sitting there and then we started having a banter like a father and a daughter. He is a beautiful person, so I'm just happy that I got to see his side while working with him."

Goodbye is slated to hit the theatres on October 7.