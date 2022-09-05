Goodbye New Poster: Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta And Rashmika Mandanna's 'Crazy Little Family'

Big B, Rashmika and Neena Gupta in Goodbye. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna shared another poster from her forthcoming project Goodbye, also featuring veterans Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta among others. On Monday, the Pushpa star shared a poster, in which Big B can be seen happily posing with a pooch as Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna and others surround him. Sharing the poster, Rashmika revealed that the film's trailer will be out on Tuesday. She wrote in her caption: "Meet my crazy little family. Coming to meet yours in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! Goodbye trailer out tomorrow. Goodbye on October 7."

Over the weekend, Rashmika shared the first poster from the film, which features the actress along with Amitabh Bachchan. She captioned the post: "Papa aur main, aa rahe hai aapke family se milne on 7th October! Goodbye." The film has been directed by Vikas Bahl and it has been produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna is set for her big Bollywood debut. She will also star in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. She has another Bollywood release lined up - Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was meant to star in the project.

Rashmika Mandanna started her career as a model for a commercial, from where the makers of Kirik Party selected her for the lead role opposite Rakshit Shetty. After the success of her debut film, Rashmika signed Harsha's Anjani Putra opposite Puneeth Rajkumar and Chamak opposite Ganesh. She also featured in Sarileru Neekevvaru, with Mahesh Babu. She was last seen in the hit Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, which was a big hit.