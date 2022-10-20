Anshula Kapoor 'Just Can't Get Enough' Of Carousel Ride

A still from Anshula's video. (courtesy: anshulakapoor)

Film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula Kapoor is currently vacationing in London. Anshula Kapoor posted many pictures and videos from her vacations, but her latest post will surely remind you of your childhood. On Thursday, Anshula shared a video of herself and her friend Rohan Thakkar on her Instagram handle, who can be seen enjoying a carousel ride in London. In the video, Anshula can be seen laughing and enjoying her ride, while Rohan Thakkar, who is also riding, can be seen making a video. Anshula's video has Just Can't Get Enough" song running in the background. Sharing the video, Anshula wrote, "Happiness is a carousel ride with Rohan Thakkar." Her caption was accompanied by the hashtags Why Grow Up and London Diaries.

Check out Anshula's video here:

Just a week ago, Anshula posted a now-and-then picture of her love for a carousel ride. Sharing a picture of her recent carousel ride and another from her childhood on Instagram, Anshula wrote, "It's a forever kind of love affair with carousel. Hehe." Her caption was accompanied by the hashtags Same Same But Different and And The Carousel Never Stops Turning. Anshula's post had caught the attention of her cousin Sonam Kapoor, half-sister Janhvi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. Patralekhaa too commented on her post.

Check out her never-ending love for carousel rides:

Here are a few more posts of Anshula from her London vacation:

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor with his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is her elder brother, while Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are her half-sisters and the daughters of late actor Sridevi, who was Boney Kapoor's second wife.