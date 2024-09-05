Sara Ali Khan And Shanaya Kapoor Review BFF Ananya Panday's <i>Call Me Bae</i>: "This Is Your Best"

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her upcoming show Call Me Bae. Ahead of the show's premiere, the actress hosted a star-studded screening in Mumbai. Among the attendees were Ananya's best friends - Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Orry, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar and others. After watching her long-format streaming debut, the reviews from the screening are pouring in from all sides.

Sara Ali Khan wrote on her Instagram stories, "Too much fun! So so so proud of you Colin. Congratulations Ananya, this is your best!". Neha Dhupia penned, "This gem drops tomorrow with my girl Ananya Panday and I couldn't be more proud, will be the first to watch, Onwards and upwards adds our 'BAE'."

Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, "So So good!! Laughed way too hard and cannot wait to binge the whole thing on September 6." Shanaya Kapoor's message read, "Love you my BAE." Kill star Lakshya wrote, "A must-watch! Ananya, you're brilliant and 'Colly, der aaye durust aaye."

The storyline of Call Me Bae revolves around Bae's (Ananya Panday) extravagant lifestyle, where financial concerns have never crossed her mind. However, everything changes when she loses her fortune, seemingly part ways with her husband and must face the reality of starting over.

The premise of Call Me Bae bears a striking resemblance to the US sitcom 2 Broke Girls, particularly the storyline of Beth Behrs' character, Caroline, who also goes from riches to rags.

The series stars Vir Das, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. It will stream on September 6.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after her notable performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya is now gearing up for her upcoming projects, Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.