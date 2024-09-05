Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan And Shanaya Kapoor Review BFF Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae: "This Is Your Best"

Call Me Bae will premiere on September 6

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Sara Ali Khan And Shanaya Kapoor Review BFF Ananya Panday's <i>Call Me Bae</i>: "This Is Your Best"
A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her upcoming show Call Me Bae. Ahead of the show's premiere, the actress hosted a star-studded screening in Mumbai. Among the attendees were Ananya's best friends - Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Orry, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar and others. After watching her long-format streaming debut, the reviews from the screening are pouring in from all sides.

Sara Ali Khan wrote on her Instagram stories, "Too much fun! So so so proud of you Colin. Congratulations Ananya, this is your best!". Neha Dhupia penned, "This gem drops tomorrow with my girl Ananya Panday and I couldn't be more proud, will be the first to watch, Onwards and upwards adds our 'BAE'."

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, "So So good!! Laughed way too hard and cannot wait to binge the whole thing on September 6." Shanaya Kapoor's message read, "Love you my BAE." Kill star Lakshya wrote, "A must-watch! Ananya, you're brilliant and 'Colly, der aaye durust aaye."

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The storyline of Call Me Bae revolves around Bae's (Ananya Panday) extravagant lifestyle, where financial concerns have never crossed her mind. However, everything changes when she loses her fortune, seemingly part ways with her husband and must face the reality of starting over.

The premise of Call Me Bae bears a striking resemblance to the US sitcom 2 Broke Girls, particularly the storyline of Beth Behrs' character, Caroline, who also goes from riches to rags.

The series stars Vir Das, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. It will stream on September 6.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after her notable performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya is now gearing up for her upcoming projects, Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Sara Ali Khan, Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Cuteness Alert: Bipasha Basu's Daughter Devi Sings Welcome Song For Ganpati Bappa
Sara Ali Khan And Shanaya Kapoor Review BFF Ananya Panday's <i>Call Me Bae</i>: "This Is Your Best"
Teachers' Day 2024: Kajol's Throwback Gold With Mother Tanuja - "I Can See You Clearer Now"
Next Article
Teachers' Day 2024: Kajol's Throwback Gold With Mother Tanuja - "I Can See You Clearer Now"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com