<i>Call Me Bae</i> Trailer: Ananya Panday's Series Promises Laughter And Luxury In Equal Measure

The makers of Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday in the titular role, have dropped its first trailer, offering a glimpse into a world of opulence and unexpected challenges. The series, created by Ishita Moitra, takes a light-hearted approach to the tale of a wealthy heiress who suddenly finds herself broke and forced to rebuild her life from scratch in Mumbai. The trailer opens with a peek into Bae's (Ananya Panday) extravagant lifestyle, where financial concerns have never crossed her mind. However, everything changes when she loses her fortune, seemingly part ways with her husband and must face the reality of starting over.

A standout moment in the trailer comes towards the end, where the series cleverly references a real-life incident involving Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. During a debut actors' roundtable, Siddhant Chaturvedi made a comment comparing Ananya's perceived struggles to others' more challenging aspirations, which set social media abuzz.

The premise of Call Me Bae bears a striking resemblance to the US sitcom 2 Broke Girls, particularly the storyline of Beth Behrs' character, Caroline, who also goes from riches to rags. However, Call Me Bae appears to add its own unique spin on this narrative.

The series stars Vir Das, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. It will stream on September 6.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after her notable performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya is now gearing up for her upcoming ventures, Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.