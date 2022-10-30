'Happy Birthday To My Big Sister,' Writes Suhana Khan As She Wishes BFF Ananya Panday

Suhana Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

As Ananya Panday is celebrating her 24th birthday today (October 30), wishes are pouring from all corners. However, a while ago, she received a special wish from BFF Suhana Khan. Ananya and Suhana share a great bond ever since they were kids. On Instagram, Suhana shared a stunning picture of her with Ananya looking beautiful in white outfits. The picture seems to be from Ananya's birthday party as in the background we can see "AP25" written on the wall. AP is the initials of Ananya Panday. Along with the photo, she wrote an adorable wish calling the actress her "big sis (sister)". She wrote, "happy birthday to my big sis. I love you so much"

Here have a look:

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are childhood friends as their moms Bhavana Pandey and Gauri Khan are BFFs. Ananya is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday and Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Often, the two are spotted hanging together with other friends in the city, and share pictures of their day on their respective Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday debuted in Bollywood with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2 and ever since she has worked in four movies. Next, she will be seen in Kho Gye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut next year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The upcoming film also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and late veteran actress Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The makers are yet to announce the release date.