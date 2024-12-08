Meet "Spice Girls" - BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan And Navya Nanda

Ananya Panday's latest Instagram post is here to set BFF goals. The actress shared a series of fun snaps from Navya Naveli Nanda's birthday celebration. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter turned 27 on Friday, December 6. In the photos shared by Ananya, the “spice girls” trio – Ananya, the birthday girl Navya and their close friend Suhana Khan – can be seen enjoying the celebration. Suhana, who is rumoured to be dating Navya's brother Agastya Nanda, appeared alongside him in the Netflix film The Archies. The post opens with a solo shot of Ananya, who looks adorable in a white tank top featuring a cute red chilli design. The next frame shows Ananya and Suhana striking a stylish pose and the final slide captures a sweet moment with all three friends. “Spice girls,” Ananya captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey dropped red hearts. Ananya's friend Shanaya Kapoor also added red hearts in the comments section. Navya Nanda responded with a bunch of hearts. Suhana Khan shared pink hearts and a dancing girl emoji. Take a look at Ananya's post below:

Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda and Suhana Khan are often spotted together, giving major friendship goals. Last month, director Zoya Akhtar shared a heartwarming snap on Instagram featuring the forever BFFs – Suhana, Ananya, Navya and Shanaya Kapoor. The picture captured the rising stars flashing their best smiles and dressed casually yet stylishly. Zoya Akhtar kept the caption simple, writing, "Freedom 24." The post quickly garnered love in the comments. Ananya Panday wrote, "Ooooh swingggnn." Suhana Khan added, "Love you," with red heart emojis, while Navya Nanda commented, "ZK." Shanaya Kapoor chimed in with "Zoyaaa." Proud moms Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey also showed their love by dropping heart emojis.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix movie CTRL. On the other hand, Suhana Khan is next expected to share screen space with her father Shah Rukh Khan in Sujoy Ghosh's King.