A Blockbuster Frame Featuring BFFs Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor. Courtesy, Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar treated her Instafam to a blockbuster picture recently. The picture features forever BFFs Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda. The rising stars can be seen sporting their best smiles into the camera. Dressed in their casual best, they can be seen posing adorably for the camera. Without divulging much details, Zoya Akhtar captioned the image, "Freedom 24." Ananya Panday wrote in the comments section, "Ooooh swingggnn." Suhana Khan wrote, "Love you" and dropped red heart emojis. Navya Nanda wrote "ZK" while Shanaya Kapoor wrote "Zoyaaa" in the comments section. Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey also dropped love emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Ananya Panday shared fun-filled pictures from her 26th birthday celebrations a couple of days ago. The pictures feature Ananya, her BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor. Orry was also a part of the celebrations. The BFFs posed together and smiled for the shutterbugs. For the party, Ananya wore a blingy dress while Suhana opted for a bodycon outfit. Shanaya Kapoor was dressed in her casual best. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote in the caption, "Birthday behaviour." Suhana Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey dropped a series of emojis below the pictures. Take a look:

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL. The film also featured Vihaan Samat in a key role. Suhana Khan made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut soon while Navya keeps herself busy with her entrepreneurial duties.