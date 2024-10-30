Advertisement

Ananya Panday's Rumoured Boyfriend Walker Blanco Seemingly Confirms Their Relationship In Birthday Post: "I Love You Anniee"

"Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special," wrote Walker Blanco

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Ananya Panday's Rumoured Boyfriend Walker Blanco Seemingly Confirms Their Relationship In Birthday Post: "I Love You Anniee"
Image Instagrammed by Walker Blanco. (courtesy: WalkerBlanco)
New Delhi:

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday today.  She has been receiving birthday wishes from friends and family members since last night but the one that has caught the Internet's attention is from her rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco. The former model shared a smiling picture of Ananya Panday on his Instagram stories. In the picture, Ananya can be seen in a high neck top and flashing her best smile into the camera. The caption reads, "Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee!" Rumours of Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco's  relationship have been doing the rounds on social media since they were spotted together at the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Ahead of her birthday, Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey shared a throwback video from her childhood. In the video, Bhavana can be seen adorably pushing her little daughter to plant kisses on her cheeks. She wrote in the caption, "Birthday Eve. ananyapanday !!!loads of love and some forced kisses." Take a look:

Ananya Panday was previously rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. Ananya Panday addressed the rumours of dating Aditya on the last season of Koffee With Karan 8.  When Karan Johar told her, "Denying your relationships, isn't that a bit last season," she replied, "I don't think it is last season, I think it's forever. You should... I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way." 

Ananya Panday has captivated the audience with her back-to-back performances in the Netflix originals Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae and CTRL. She has been praised for portraying the Gen-Z girl to perfection.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Walker Blanco, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com