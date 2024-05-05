Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Broke Up In March: Report

Aditya and Ananya in a throwback picture. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have reportedly broken up. Accordting to a Bombay Times report, the rumoured couple parted ways in March. However, the couple haven't officially made any announcement yet. A close friend of the two actors told Bombay Times, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

Reports of their break-up started doing the rounds on social media when Ananya Panday shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories last month. Ananya wrote in the post, "If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you. It will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you've pushed it away, even if you're in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours - because if it's truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul."

In the last couple of months, Ananya and Aditya were spotted together at events, parties and screenings. Pictures from their Portugal vacation diaries went crazy viral on social media as well. Ananya Panday addressed the rumours of dating Aditya on the last season of Koffee With Karan 8. When Karan Johar told her, "Denying your relationships, isn't that a bit last season," she replied, "I don't think it is last season, I think it's forever. You should... I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way."

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.

Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, was last seen in Gumraah. He also made his web debut with the Disney Plus Hotstar series The Night Manager last year.