Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya's Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: 'Free To Do What She Wants'

Aditya Roy Kapur with Ananya Panday. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Chunky Panday, in a recent interview with Lehren Retro, was asked about his daughter Ananya's relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur and how she often mentions him in her interviews. Chunky Panday told Lehren Retro, "I mean it's fine. I think she is 25, she is earning more money than I did. She is free to do what she wants. How dare I tell my 25 year old daughter what to do." The actor also talked about about Ananya doing intimate scenes in films and said, "Yes I am fine with it. I have seen it in Hollywood. There is no harm. You have to accept it."

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's dating rumours began when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." They were first clicked together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in 2022.

Last year, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked together on the runway during a fashion show. They were also pictured together at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai reception. Ananya Panday also cheered for Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of his web series The Night Manager. He also attended the screening of her film Dream Girl 2 along with his family. Other than that, when Karan Johar asked Aditya Roy Kapur on his show Koffee With Karan 8, "You mean you are joyously in a situationship," the actor replied, "Yes, I am quite joyous." KJo added, "You are quite joyous. So the first word that comes to your mind when I say Ananya is Joy?" Aditya answered, "Yes, Pure Joy, bliss," referring to Ananya Panday.