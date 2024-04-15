Meet Kolkata Knight Riders' Cheer Squad At IPL Match On Sunday - BFFs Suhana Khan And Ananya Panday

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday turned cheerleaders on Sunday as they alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium to watch the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Following KKR's stupendous win, the Archies star Suhana Khan shared pictures of herself with her childhood bestie Ananya and wrote, "Winning at home." In the pictures, Suhana Khan can be seen wearing a black t-shirt with the KKR logo imprinted on it. Ananya Panday can be seen wearing a similar t-shirt in white. Both the celeb kids looked radiant as they posed for the camera.

This is the post we are talking about:

Suhana, whose dad also owns the KKR team, has been spotted at multiple matches this season. On the other hand, Ananya Panday shared selfies with AbRam from the event on her Instagram stories. She captioned the post as, "Two tomatoes who love KKR."

In another, the Dream Girl 2 star shared a collage of two pics. The first one is a throwback pic from years ago where little Suhana and Ananya can be seen posing with SRK and Hrithik Roshan and the other is a recent picture of the two girls from yesterday's match. The text on the picture read, "How it started, how it's going."

On the work front, Suhana Khan made her big Bollywood debut last year alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor in the Zoya Akhtar directorial The Archies. Ananya Panday, on the other hand was last seen in the critically acclaimed Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.