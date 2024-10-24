Janhvi Kapoor With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan In An Inside Pic From Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

Diwali fervour has set in. On Tuesday night, Manish Malhotra hosted a starry bash where Who's Who of Bollywood marked their presence. Social media is getting flooded with the pictures of Bollywood celebrities, dressed in their party best. Manish Malhotra shared a bunch of inside pictures on his Instagram stories. In one click, Manish Malhotra can be seen posing with Janhvi Kapoor, her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. They can be seen smiling for the cameras. Sharing the picture, Manish Malhotra dropped a string of heart emojis. Take a look:

The big and fat guest list included names like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah, Sharvari, to name a few. Among the star couples, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput stole the spotlight. Among Manish Malhotra's closest friends, Kajol, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, Shipa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor added glitz and glamour to the party.

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a shimmery saree while Suhana Khan painted the town red with her saree. Ananya Panday chose white for the night while Shikhar Pahariya was dressed in traditional best.

During the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor shared the qualities she looks for in her partner. In a viral video, Janhvi Kapoor said, "Mere sapno ko jo apna sapna banaye, mujhe himmat de, baraba de, mujhe khushi de, mujhe hasaye and jab me roti hu tabh bhi mera saath de (Someone who makes my dream his dream, who encourages me, supports me, who makes me happy and who stands by me when I cry)." As soon as Janhvi finished her words, the audience said, "All the best." To this, Janhvi replied, "Why, all the best? Is it that difficult to find?" The audience replied back, "You have already found him." Janhvi blushed and winked at these words. On Koffee With Karan 8, Janhvi revealed she fondly calls Shikhar "Shiku".